Jack Conklin, Casey Hayward leave with injuries in first half

Getty Images

Both the Titans and Chargers have seen a starter leave with an injury during the first half of Sunday’s game in Nashville.

Titans right tackle Jack Conklin did not join the team on the field for their second offensive drive. The team says he is questionable because of a thigh injury and Dennis Kelly took his place.

During the drive Conklin missed, the Chargers saw cornerback Casey Hayward leave for medical attention. There’s been no official announcement of his status yet.

The Titans used a fake punt to extend their first drive of the game and it resulted in a field goal. The Chargers followed with a field goal of their own at the end of the first quarter and the game remains 3-3 in the second quarter.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. ET: Chargers left guard Forrest Lamp left the game on a cart later in the second quarter. Dan Feeney moved to guard and Scott Quessenberry took over at center.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m. ET: The Titans announced tight end Delanie Walker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.