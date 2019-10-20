Jacoby Brissett throws third touchdown

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett threw what he thought was his third touchdown pass. It initially was ruled an incompletion, but Eric Ebron was celebrating before Frank Reich even threw his red flag.

The challenge showed Ebron made a highlight reel catch, getting both feet in bounds before going out of the back of the end zone.

The 4-yard score put the Colts up 21-9 with 10:29 remaining in third quarter, but the Texans since have scored a touchdown.

Brissett is 16-of-23 for 226 yards and three scores against the Texans’ depleted secondary. Zach Pascal has four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans finally got in the end zone with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter, with Keke Coutee scoring on a 4-yard run to cut Houston’s deficit to 21-16.