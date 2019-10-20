Jaguars end TD drought, take 17-10 lead over Bengals

Getty Images

The Jaguars scored a touchdown in the third quarter of their Week Five loss to the Panthers and then went the next eight quarters without getting into the end zone.

That drought finally ended with just under 13 minutes to play in Cincinnati. Gardner Minshew hit Keelan Cole for a two-yard score and the Jaguars pushed their lead to 17-10 on a two-point throw to Chris Conley.

Conley had the biggest play of the drive when he went 47 yards on a pass from Minshew. The wideout’s big play set the Jaguars up inside the 10-yard-line for the third time on the day and they got their long-awaited score three plays later.

The Jaguar have put up 423 yards of offense, but were looking at having nothing to show for it before Cole’s score. Now they’ll try to make the lead hold up for their third win of the season.