Jaguars force four turnovers, keep Bengals winless

AP

The Jaguars defense didn’t miss cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

They forced four turnovers and limited the Bengals to 291 yards during a 27-17 win. The victory ends a two-game losing streak with a game against the Jets on tap next weekend.

Three of those turnovers were Andy Dalton interceptions on successive drives in the fourth quarter after the Jaguars had taken a 17-10 lead on their first touchdown since Week Five. Yannick Ngakoue returned the second of those picks for a touchdown and safety Ronnie Harrison picked up the next interception on Dalton’s next pass. Harrison also recovered a fumble forced by cornerback DJ Hayden early in the second half.

All of that work by the defense helped keep the Jaguars in the game while the offense was falling short of the end zone. Their first four trips to the red zone ended with three Josh Lambo field goals and Leonard Fournette getting stuffed on the goalline on a fourth down.

Gardner Minshew wasn’t particularly efficient while going 15-of-32, but didn’t turn the ball over put up 255 yards that included a big play to Chris Conley to set up their lone offensive score of the game. Leonard Fournette helped the cause with 131 yards on 29 carries and

The Bengals led at halftime after a late touchdown drive and got a field goal on a third quarter drive that saw linebacker Myles Jack help their cause with an unnecessary roughness penalty, but were otherwise shut out until a Dalton sneak during garbage time made the final score look a little better. The defense did a good job of bending without breaking for the first three quarters, but the formula was not a sustainable one.

They’ll take another shot at coming up with one that leads to head coach Zac Taylor’s first win when they face the Rams in London next Sunday.