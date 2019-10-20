Jalen Ramsey feels he did OK in Rams debut

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his Rams debut in Sunday’s 37-10 win over the Falcons and head coach Sean McVay said after the game that Ramsey provided a “big boost” to the team.

Ramsey had four tackles and forced a Devonta Freeman fumble that the Falcons recovered over the course of the afternoon. Ramsey had not played in several weeks due to a back injury and/or desire to get out of Jacksonville and said he didn’t feel totally into his groove during the game.

“I feel like I played OK,” Ramsey said, via ESPN.com. “I got to get in my groove a little bit more, it’s just maybe one, maybe two plays that I wanted to have back or play a little bit different, but I thought it was good.”

Ramsey said the defense was “a little dumbed down for me” and safety Eric Weddle estimated they had about 30 percent of the overall scheme loaded up for Ramsey. They’ll work on adding to that total before facing the Bengals in London next weekend.