Jimmy Garoppolo picked off to start third quarter

Getty Images

Just when it appeared that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have remembered how to pass, he made another play to keep Washington in the game.

The 49ers quarterback was just picked off by reserve safety Troy Apke, moments after a 28-yard completion that dwarfed the 10 yards he passed for in the first half.

Apke was only on the field because Washington starter Montae Nicholson had to leave the game with an ankle injury. He was just carted to the locker room after receiving attention on the sidelines.

The undefeated 49ers aren’t allowing anything either, as this beauty is still tied 0-0 in the third quarter, as the two teams are slogging through the rain and the mud.

On the next possession, 49ers running back Matt Brieda was injured and taken straight to the medical tent.