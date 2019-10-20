Lamar Jackson earns his fourth “double triple”

Getty Images

The triple-double is one of the most talked-about stats in basketball, but football has its own version, the double-triple. And Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears well on his way to having more double-triples than any player in NFL history.

A double-triple comes when a player has at least 100 yards in two different statistical categories in the same game. Jackson did that today, with 143 passing yards and 116 rushing yards in a win over the Seahawks. And he’s now done it four times in his career.

That’s an incredible accomplishment for a player in his second NFL season. The double-triple is far less common than the triple-double, and Jackson is already tied for second most double-triples in NFL history. Only Michael Vick, who did it eight times, has more.

Jackson is one of five players tied for second place in NFL history with four career double-triples. Here’s the list of the players with the most double-triples in their careers:

8-Michael Vick

4-Lamar Jackson

4-Russell Wilson

4-Walter Payton

4-Dante Hall

4-Gary Ballman

Vick’s presence at the top of the list should surprise no one. Vick was the prototypical run-pass threat a generation ago, and Jackson is the first quarterback to come along since Vick who could equal his pure speed with the ball in his hands.

Wilson, who squared off with Jackson today, also has four career double-triples, but he may never have another one. Wilson hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing game since 2014, and although he’s still good at making plays with his legs, he has become more a passer and less a runner as he’s gotten older.

Payton’s presence on the list is no surprise. He’s one of just three running backs to have two different games with 100 yards both running and receiving, and he also twice had 100 yards both running and returning kickoffs.

Hall had two games with 100 yards both receiving and returning kickoffs, and another two games with 100 yards both returning punts and returning kickoffs.

Ballman is now largely forgotten, but he was a good playmaker for the 1960s Steelers and on four occasions he had 100 receiving yards and 100 kickoff return yards in the same game.

A double-triple is a special accomplishment, one that rarely happens in the NFL. Jackson may make it not so rare.