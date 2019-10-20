Lamar Jackson, Ravens defense shock the Seahawks

Getty Images

There were other Ravens besides Lamar Jackson playing well.

But none of them were playing so dramatically.

The Ravens second-year quarterback led his team to a 30-16 win at Seattle, doing it running and passing while his defense put a pair of touchdowns on the board.

Jackson finished with 116 rushing yards, and another 143 yards on 9-of-20 passing. And the passing numbers would have been much better if not for some egregious drops.

Even when he wasn’t making highlight-reel runs, he was doing all the right things. He put the Ravens up two possessions in the fourth quarter by leading a nine-minute drive. The fact they had to settle for a field goal was almost inconsequential, as it kept the ball out of Russell Wilson‘s hands for so long.

Coupled with a defense that made big plays throughout the day, the Ravens were impressive in moving to 5-2.

New cornerback Marcus Peters had an interception return for a touchdown, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned a fumble for a touchdown late, as they kept the Seahawks off balance throughout the day. (They also did it with outside linebacker Pernell McPhee missing much of the game with an arm injury).

The loss stopped a three-game winning streak for the Seahawks (5-2).

Wilson’s interception to Peters was his first of the season, and D.K. Metcalf‘s fumble that Humphrey scooped up was all the margin the Ravens needed with Jackson playing this way. Wilson was 20-of-41 for 241 yards with the pick-six and a touchdown, a rare off day for a guy who had been playing at an MVP level himself.