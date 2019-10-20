Marcus Peters gets first pick-six with Ravens

Getty Images

Marcus Peters hasn’t been a Raven long, but has already done things no one else has done this season.

The recent trade acquisition picked off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the second quarter, and returned it for a touchdown and a 13-10 Ravens lead.

It was Wilson’s first interception of the season, covering a span of 221 pass attempts since his last one.

It was also Peters’ fifth interception return for a touchdown, which is the most in the league since he was drafted in 2015. He had one for the Rams earlier this year, before Los Angeles sent him east as they acquired Jalen Ramsey.