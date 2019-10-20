Marvin Jones has three-touchdown first half

Getty Images

Did you start Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones in fantasy today? If so, we’ve got good news for you.

Jones caught three touchdown passes in the first half today against the Vikings. Even when he had a bad play, dropping a pass in the end zone, Matthew Stafford went right back to him in the end zone and he caught the next one.

The Vikings’ offense is playing well, too, with Kirk Cousins on pace for 300 yards and Dalvin Cook on pace for 150 yards.

The Lions and Vikings are tied 21-21 at halftime.