Matt LaFleur on offense: That’s how you want it to look

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
After the Packers beat the Cowboys a couple of weeks ago, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he liked the direction the team’s offense was moving in as the season moved into its second month.

Things got even better on Sunday. Rodgers threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 42-24 win. Rodgers posted the first perfect quarterback rating in his career and said after the game that it was “the most complete I’ve played” this season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was pleased with how the entire group performed against Oakland.

“That’s how you want it to look,” LaFleur said after the game. “This is the National Football League, it’s not going to be like that every week, but again, our guys, especially coming off six days, I thought they were locked in. I think we’re starting to learn our players a little bit better, what they do really well. I think the communication’s been on point between coaches and players. Today it came together.”

The Packers put together Sunday’s effort without wide receiver Davante Adams and with fellow wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison at less than 100 percent. If they can get healthier this week, the Packers may be even more dangerous against the Chiefs next weekend.

25 responses to “Matt LaFleur on offense: That’s how you want it to look

  1. “I think the communication’s been on point between coaches and players.”

    +++++++++++++++++++++

    Uhm yeah, but aren’t you forgetting someone, Matt?
    Who?
    The refs, that’s who. Outstanding job there, simply outstanding.

  3. Purples before the season: Rodgers is a diva who will eat that rookie LaFleur alive! It’s like the Titanic all over again!

    Purple looking up at the Packers at 6-1: (Sniff)(Sob) They’re only winning because of the refs…I’m gonna go bite my pillow now!

  7. Liberalsruineverything says:
    October 20, 2019 at 6:53 pm
    Your offense looks really good if you never, EVER, get called for holding.

    You would be a better poster if you said anything at all that wasn’t complaining about the officals.

  8. Oh, give it up, you bunch of crybabies. GB was gifted one last week, but not today. Are most of you under the age of 10?

  9. Didn’t their defense give up 500 yards. And didn’t Oakland fumble at the 1, fail to convert from the 1, and throw a pick in end zone? Seems to me they were 3 plays away from losing 45-42. This team is far from a SB contender.

  10. Can’t really blame viking fan for crying and whining have you ever been to Minnesota real is one of the most depressing pathetic places to live so go ahead and blame whoever queen fans we do have sympathy for you and your living conditions

  12. It was too obvious last week calling phantom penalties against the Packer’s opponent to give the Packers the win so today the approach was changed and next to no calls went against the Packers. Same result

  14. These crybabies have a lot of nerve picking on our refs. Those clowns have nothing else to hang their hat on so they mock our refs.

    Real men would go out and get their own instead of being envious of the Jones’s, Rodgers’ and Smiths.

    Lazy trolls complaining about their lot in life. Get off your butt and change your pathetic lot in life…stop expecting a handout.

  15. Well, if the tuck rule didn’t exist the Raiders would have won Super Bowl XXXVI.

    It’s just not fair.

  16. It’s quite clear that the Packers are the best team in the NFC North this year.

    The Vikings being 1-2 in the division is just further proof that the team currently in second is just a few tiers below the Packers.

    6-1, with a real possibility of winning the rest of their games. Probably winning the rest of the division games.

  17. Did Rodgers just call the the Raiders are trap game AFTER they win? Saying a game is a trap game is for fans not for players. Rodgers has no respect for any nfl players not named Rodgers.

  19. conormacleod says:
    October 20, 2019 at 7:04 pm
    Didn’t their defense give up 500 yards. And didn’t Oakland fumble at the 1, fail to convert from the 1, and throw a pick in end zone? Seems to me they were 3 plays away from losing 45-42. This team is far from a SB contender.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Yeah! And if the Packers had decided to go to the mall instead of Lambeau Field, it could have been 647-0!

  20. bigdaddyrockytop says:
    October 20, 2019 at 6:59 pm
    Liberalsruineverything says:
    October 20, 2019 at 6:53 pm
    Your offense looks really good if you never, EVER, get called for holding.

    You would be a better poster if you said anything at all that wasn’t complaining about the officals.
    ————————————

    You’d be a respectable team if you didn’t have the league fixing divisional wins for you.

  21. You know at the rate this defense is performing Mike Pettine is going to get some serious HC offers at the end of the year, maybe he’s been a good coach all along and his first go around as an HC ended in failure because of the front office and owners of the Browns are awful?

  23. jhtobias says:
    October 20, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Can’t really blame viking fan for crying and whining have you ever been to Minnesota real is one of the most depressing pathetic places to live so go ahead and blame whoever queen fans we do have sympathy for you and your living conditions

    =============================================================================

    And yet all the ‘sconies find work over in MN

