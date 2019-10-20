Matt LaFleur on offense: That’s how you want it to look

Getty Images

After the Packers beat the Cowboys a couple of weeks ago, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he liked the direction the team’s offense was moving in as the season moved into its second month.

Things got even better on Sunday. Rodgers threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 42-24 win. Rodgers posted the first perfect quarterback rating in his career and said after the game that it was “the most complete I’ve played” this season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was pleased with how the entire group performed against Oakland.

“That’s how you want it to look,” LaFleur said after the game. “This is the National Football League, it’s not going to be like that every week, but again, our guys, especially coming off six days, I thought they were locked in. I think we’re starting to learn our players a little bit better, what they do really well. I think the communication’s been on point between coaches and players. Today it came together.”

The Packers put together Sunday’s effort without wide receiver Davante Adams and with fellow wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison at less than 100 percent. If they can get healthier this week, the Packers may be even more dangerous against the Chiefs next weekend.