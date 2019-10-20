Matt Ryan’s right foot in boot after Falcons loss

AP

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan left Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Rams early after injuring his right ankle and the team announced after the game that he wouldn’t be talking to reporters after the game.

Per multiple reports, Ryan left the locker room with a protective boot on his right foot. There has been no word from the team about his condition beyond the announcement during the game that he would not return due to the ankle.

Ryan was stripped of the ball by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a sack on his final play of Sunday’s game. Matt Schaub played out the string.

Ryan was 16-of-27 for 159 yards and an interception before heading to the locker room. Donald’s sack was the fifth of the game for the Rams.

The Falcons, who have lost five straight, host the Seahawks next weekend.