Melvin Ingram, Michael Badgley inactive for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers will be without defensive end Melvin Ingram for the third straight game.

Ingram was listed as doubtful to face the Titans due to a knee injury and the team made him inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Nashville. Kicker Michael Badgley is out with a groin injury after being listed as questionable. He has not played yet this season.

The Chargers ruled out safety Nasir Adderley, running back Justin Jackson, defensive tackle Brandon Mebane and defensive tackle Justin Jones on Friday. Quarterback Easton Stick is their other inactive player.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, defensive back Chris Milton, linebacker Sharif Finch, linebacker Derick Roberson and running back Rod Smith are inactive for Tennessee.