Mike Shanahan gets game ball after Kyle’s 49ers win in Washington

It took a few years, but Shanahans have gotten their revenge.

After Sunday’s 9-0 win over the 49ers at Washington, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan gave the game ball to his father, Mike Shanahan, who was fired by Washington as the team’s head coach in 2013.

Kittle added that the team was motivated to get a win today for both Mike Shanahan and Kyle, who made clear his disdain for the Washington organization with his “everything else” comments to reporters from earlier in the week.

The victory happened in some nasty, wet, awful conditions at FedEx Field.

“That’s some Big 10 football right there,” said Kittle, who comes from the tight end factory at Iowa.

And now the 49ers are 6-0. Kittle explained that the biggest difference from last year to this year comes from players’ increasing familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s “dense” playbook. In Shanahan’s third year with the 49ers, guys finally understand the offense the way they need to.

Moving forward, Kittle realizes that the 49ers will get everyone’s best shot. It continues next week, when the 4-2 Panthers come to town for the renewal of what was an NFC West rivalry from 1995 through 2001.