Mike Shanahan gets game ball after Kyle’s 49ers win in Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
It took a few years, but Shanahans have gotten their revenge.

After Sunday’s 9-0 win over the 49ers at Washington, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan gave the game ball to his father, Mike Shanahan, who was fired by Washington as the team’s head coach in 2013.

Kittle added that the team was motivated to get a win today for both Mike Shanahan and Kyle, who made clear his disdain for the Washington organization with his “everything else” comments to reporters from earlier in the week.

The victory happened in some nasty, wet, awful conditions at FedEx Field.

“That’s some Big 10 football right there,” said Kittle, who comes from the tight end factory at Iowa.

And now the 49ers are 6-0. Kittle explained that the biggest difference from last year to this year comes from players’ increasing familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s “dense” playbook. In Shanahan’s third year with the 49ers, guys finally understand the offense the way they need to.

Moving forward, Kittle realizes that the 49ers will get everyone’s best shot. It continues next week, when the 4-2 Panthers come to town for the renewal of what was an NFC West rivalry from 1995 through 2001.

  3. That’s a ball that everyone who’s ever worked for this incompetent owner can enjoy. This guy is probably the worst owner in the history of pro sports, and even a worse human being.

  7. patswinyoucry says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    I’m not sure why he is bitter, him and his father single handedly killed RGIII.
    _________________________________

    And how exactly did they do that?

    OH that’s right, in RGIII second year they told him he had to learn the Redskins playbook!

  8. How about Mike Shanahan give that ball to RGII, since he basically ended his career and all. Such a joke, he was 24-40 with the Redskins and had ONE winning season. he deserved to be fired….

  14. Similar scenario to BB + Brady. Won with fired without. Now guys like the Tuna on the other hand had success with several different teams/QB’s = true HOA coach.

  15. charliecharger says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    That’s a ball that everyone who’s ever worked for this incompetent owner can enjoy. This guy is probably the worst owner in the history of pro sports, and even a worse human being.
    =========================
    That honor goes to Donald Sterling, but ol’ Dannyboy is in the top 5 to 10.

  16. There is a reason Mike Shanahan hasn’t gotten a job since he was canned by Washington. He’s a rat. I’ll give Gruden credit. He wasn’t constantly leaking things to the media to make himself look better when he wasn’t winning. He was constantly leaking internal team business to the local papers like Shanahan. Snyder is terrible. That doesn’t excuse a coach leaking info about the team. How are the players supposed to trust a coach that is dry snitching to media. The only winning seaon he had in Washington was RGIII’s rookie season. The one that ended when Shanahan kept him in the game when it was obvious to everyone but him that he was hurt. Even the announce team was wonder what the heck he was doing.

  17. nflhofcounts says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:24 pm
    Shanny won with Elway, and then was fired from 3 different teams thereafter

    also, cheated the cap 3 years in a row because the league apparently felt bad for horseteeth’s embarrassing super bowls and overall . 500 record

