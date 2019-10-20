NFL recently issued second reminder to all teams about criticizing officiating

After the Browns lost last week to the Seahawks, Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens opted not to discuss officiating.

“I got a memo the other day,” Kitchen said. I am not commenting on it. You guys saw the game.”

He’s not the only one who got the memo. On October 11 (two days before the Seahawks-Browns game), all coaches, General Managers, team presidents, and chiefs executive received a memo from the league. PFT has obtained a copy of it.

The memo made it clear that the NFL prohibits “[c]riticism of officiating which includes, but is not limited to, the following: Comments regarding the quality of officiating, individual calls or missed calls, the League’s officiating department, an officiating crew, or an individual game official; [a]ccusing game officials of acting with bias or in any way questioning the integrity of NFL game officials; or [p]osting negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media.”

The memo also explained that private communications from the league office to individual teams regarding officiating should not be disclosed, that verbal and other non-physical abuse of game officials is prohibited, and that public criticism of opponents or opposing coaches cannot occur.

“Violations of these policies will result in prompt disciplinary action by the League office, which may include fines of the club and/or individual who make such public comments,” the memo explains. “Egregious and inflammatory public comments could result in the suspension of the individual(s) making the comment.”

It was the second notice sent this season.

And the league showed that it meant what it said this week, fining Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for criticizing officials after last week’s game and also fining Rams linebacker Clay Matthews for a tweet posted after last Monday night’s officiating debacle that saw Matthews’ old team secure an ill-gotten win over Detroit. It was the first time any player was fined for criticizing officials since 2016, when Washington cornerback Josh Norman lost $25,000 over saying “you suck” in reference to an official.

As a league spokesman said at the time, “I can’t recall the last time a player was fined” for criticizing officials.

That definitely has changed. Whether silencing internal dissent at a time when the league’s officiating function is under siege represents the best approach remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen whether more officiating problems arise this weekend, and whether more players will throw caution to the wind and ultimately make an involuntary contribution to the charities supported by the thousands of dollars in fines that the league imposes on an ongoing basis.

  3. Here’s an idea NFL, how about holding the officials accountable for their job!!! You will alienate fans quicker if you don’t do something about it soon. We are tired of this!!

  4. This is great. Haven’t seen such muzzling of people since the days I spent in the Soviet Union. Way to go, NFL. Don’t try to fix the officiating mess, whatever you do! No, no. Just silence any criticism and the problem will “go away.” Disgusting.

  5. The outcomes of games are subject to our discretion. Do not be upset if we didn’t choose your team to win.

  6. The NFL needs to shut up. People have freedom of speech whether it’s the league, the fans, the players, or the owners. If they don’t want people criticizing the officials, then tell your officials to stop making a mockery of the game.

  7. If I was a billionaire team owner and my boys got hosed like the lions did, I would tell the coaches and players to tee off on the corruption and happily sign the fine checks. Let the league and officials feel shame for their terrible performances.

  9. The players or coaches do not care about the fines. That is chump change to them. They should continue to criticize them publicly when they don’t do their job

  11. By not showing transparency, the league contributes to the tin foil hat conspiracies that they wish to dispel. Can’t have it both ways. Fix your damn officiating and tell people that deserve to know, ie. Fans, players, coaches, what you are doing to fix it. Stop hiding behind your tyranny Goodell!

  12. It’s quite a shame how the refs didn’t throw those flags for a face mask on Trey Flowers until they saw Rodgers throw an incomplete pass. It’s shady stuff like this that will be the death of the NFL.

  18. The first step is for the NFL to admit there is a problem. Until then nothing will change. Excuse after excuse. Just like addicts.

  19. Is the best way to resolve a problem to stop people from talking about the problem?

    Side Note: I have met people who actually believe that complaining creates problems.

  20. Another great idea the XFL will tun with…they will FINE the officials with horrible calls! This is how start up leagues FORCE the NFL to improve. Can’t wait for the new league to show more integrity than the NFL.

