Patrick Peterson forces fumble to help seal Cardinals win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cornerback Patrick Peterson was in the Cardinals lineup for the first time this season on Sunday and he made his presence felt on one of the biggest plays of the game.

Peterson sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and forced a fumble on a fourth-and-15 with just over two minutes left in the game. Haason Reddick recovered the ball and gave the Cardinals possession in Giants territory. They’d call on Zane Gonzalez to kick a field goal and then held off the Giants the rest of the way for a 27-21 win.

Peterson’s forced fumble came two plays after Chandler Jones‘s fourth sack of the game and one play after a curious play call that saw Saquon Barkley run a draw for three yards. That left the Giants with a long way to go for a first and failing to block Peterson made things easy for the Cardinals defense.

The fumble was the second of the game for the Giants’ rookie quarterback as he was stripped by Chandler Jones in the third quarter as well. He also threw an interception and had another fumble on a sack late in the fourth that the Giants were able to recover. He was sacked eight times

Jones, who was 22-of-35 for 223 yards overall, now has 12 turnovers during the 2019 season.

The Giants got Saquon Barkley back and the running back had 18 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. He limped off at one point in the second half, but otherwise seemed well after missing three games with an injured ankle.

The only quarterback selected ahead of Jones this year was Kyler Murray and the Arizona rookie set a record for most completions in the first seven games of his career in the first half. He only had two completions after halftime, however, and running back Chase Edmonds did most of the offensive heavy lifting for Arizona.

Edmonds had 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns. David Johnson was active, but only carried the ball once as he rested his ankle and watched Edmonds tear up the Giants in Arizona’s third straight win. They’ll try to keep it rolling in New Orleans next weekend.

The Giants are sliding in the opposite direction. Sunday’s loss was their third in a row and they’ll be in Detroit as they try to avoid extending that string.

11 responses to “Patrick Peterson forces fumble to help seal Cardinals win

  1. Cardinals defense won it for them. Murray looked terrible. 14/21 104 yards and 0 TDs against a terrible team is not the stats of a generational talent.

  3. As much as the Giants suck (and they royally do), at least they’re interesting to watch, for a half or so. Occasionally we actually win a game, or play a good team tight.

    Before Jones took over, the team was pretty much unwatchable, and I’ve seen lots of unwatchable Giants teams over the years.

    So, at least we have that going for us.

  4. Someone needs to give the Cardinals O-Line their due. Those guys have been maligned for years and they are finally getting it together. Great performance by the them on the right coast in soggy weather. Everyone knew this was a game for the trenches and they established themselves early.

  5. Murray yet again looking bad as the Cards D bails him out, carrying him to yet another Defensive win.

  6. Love Giants fans trying to convince themselves that Jones is a franchise QB. 12 turnovers in 5 games. 6 TD/ 7 Int 186 ypg. Now go look at Eli’s numbers. Jones is an average QB at best. He barely completed 60% of his passes and averaged 17 TD and 10 Int per season in college.

  10. “Cardinals defense won it for them. Murray looked terrible. 14/21 104 yards and 0 TDs against a terrible team is not the stats of a generational talent.”

    Whatever, bud. 67% completion percentage. No INTs. Cards will take three in a row, regardless. No QB was going to be great in those conditions today. Up 14-0 because of good play calling (and execution by that guy you say lacks generational talent) and Chase Edmonds finding gaps that everyone that has ever read an article on PFT could have found (and scored), simply means the Cards didn’t see the urgency in taking chances. If not for a horrific special teams play letting the G-men back into the game, the Cardinals could have put this away early. Bottom line: they are trending in right direction with 3 straight wins and, by any measure, already a better season/team than last year.

  11. BTW – why don’t teams play a TE as the 2nd level guy on punts (especially near the endzone?). Clay would have been a much better option for blocking down there instead of your 1 (1!) healthy RB.

