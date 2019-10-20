Raiders’ defense no match for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of his best games in recent years today against the Raiders, easily picking apart the Oakland secondary and leading Green Bay to a dominant 42-24 win.

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions, for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He also ran for a touchdown. He was outstanding.

The Raiders really couldn’t do anything against him. Receivers were getting open all day, and Rodgers moved around in the pocket when he needed to buy himself time. It was a one-sided beatdown.

There were some bright spots for the Raiders. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs continues to run the ball well, and Darren Waller had an excellent game as a receiving threat.

But in this game when the Raiders thought they might have a chance to pull themselves into the AFC West race, they instead got blown out and fell to 3-3. Realistically, it’s hard to see them catching the Chiefs even with Patrick Mahomes injured.

The Packers improved to 6-1 and remain the class of the NFC North. Rodgers looks ready to lead the Packers on another playoff run.