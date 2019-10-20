Rams pulling away, Devonta Freeman tossed

Getty Images

The Falcons appear to be just what the Rams needed.

While things haven’t been perfect for the defending NFC champions, they’ve pulled out to a 20-3 third-quarter lead on the Falcons, thanks to Jared Goff‘s touchdown pass to Gerald Everett.

The tight end even did the old-school Falcons “dirty bird” dance to celebrate, adding a little salt to a game that needs flavor.

Goff has thrown a pair of touchdowns, but the Rams have been far from polished. They’ve lost three straight though, so they’re not about to start worrying about style points.

Falcons running back Ito Smith left the game in the first half, and has been ruled out with a head/neck injury.

The Falcons are also losing their cool, with running back Devonta Freeman ejected for throwing a punch at Aaron Donald after a turnover.