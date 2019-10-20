Ravens go up 20-13 on Lamar Jackson run

Getty Images

The Ravens thought about kicking a field goal.

Then they remembered they had Lamar Jackson.

Jackson just scored on a single-wing touchdown run, to give the Ravens a 20-13 lead on the Seahawks late in the third quarter.

After initially sending out their field goal team on fourth-and-2, the Ravens called a timeout to think about it, then lined Jackson up behind a group of linemen and tight ends, and allowed him to do his thing.

And he did it again.

Jackson has 66 yards on eight rushes already, and has thrown for another 116 yards on the road.