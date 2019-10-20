Ravens go up 20-13 on Lamar Jackson run

The Ravens thought about kicking a field goal.

Then they remembered they had Lamar Jackson.

Jackson just scored on a single-wing touchdown run, to give the Ravens a 20-13 lead on the Seahawks late in the third quarter.

After initially sending out their field goal team on fourth-and-2, the Ravens called a timeout to think about it, then lined Jackson up behind a group of linemen and tight ends, and allowed him to do his thing.

And he did it again.

Jackson has 66 yards on eight rushes already, and has thrown for another 116 yards on the road.

  1. Seahawks getting exposed. This wouldn’t even be close if the field was dry, Jackson would already have 200 yds rushing. And their OL is like non-existant.

  3. Lamar Jackson sure looks like the better quarterback in today’s game and he does not demand 35 million dollars per season.

  4. LameMar is not a QB in any way shape or form. When you complete as many passes as runs you make, you are a running back. This clown has 11 incompletions out of 19 attempts – that is horrific. It is no wonder he runs – he can’t beat quality teams with his arm.

    And now the NFL must take away this fraud by limiting QB positive runs to five or six and then to make it grounds for disqualification if you do more than that. When these frauds are removed from games due to their lack of QB play, it will make them worthless for teams to use other than for a quarter or a half. These running backs who wear QB Halloween costumes every Sunday need to go.

  5. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    October 20, 2019 at 7:07 pm
    _________________

    Quit hating

  7. Ultraviolet Thunder, your joke is good but it doesn’t work because it’s too long.

    deathonwings410, you should think about developing a sense of humor. And where does someone with that handle get off accusing anyone of hating? If that’s a joke, it doesn’t work because it isn’t funny.

  8. Lamar haters didn’t notice the three drops by Mark Andrews today. Right there for him for a TD on one. Mark is hurt, doesn’t look right. After Mark dropped a sure thing second and 7 or something, Lamar went for a 30 yard run from his 12 to make up for it. You guys just aren’t watching Lamar play. He’s made more improvement than most QBs do in one year and he’s clearly a winner. What have you ever done within athletics to talk trash about Lamar Jackson, the nerve of you.

  9. If I wanted to watch a running quarterback I’d watch college football which I don’t! It’s just too easy to do you get 10 yards before you even see a defender?

