Report: Broncos expected to trade Emmanuel Sanders

Getty Images

While their 2018 season was going south, the Broncos traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans.

Their 2019 season has a familiar sinking feeling with a 2-5 record through seven games and it looks like another trade involving a wide receiver will be coming as well.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are expected to trade Emmanuel Sanders before the October 29 trade deadline. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier on Sunday that the team was taking calls from other teams on the veteran wideout.

Sanders is in the final year of his contract. He has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns through the first seven games of the season.

Klis reports that cornerback Chris Harris could also go on the block if the Broncos decide to turn fully toward the 2020 season.