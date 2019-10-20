Report: Eagles offered multiple picks for Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

The Jaguars traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams this week, but they reportedly weren’t the only NFC team bidding for Ramsey’s services.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles also made a run at acquiring Ramsey. Per the report, the team offered first- and second-round picks. The Rams landed Ramsey for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Ramsey heading elsewhere during one of his press conferences this week.

“There is no disappointment,” Pederson said. “[It’s] hard to comment on that because obviously he’s not on our team. Yeah, [I have] a lot of respect for him. [He is a] good player. [I’m] happy for the Rams obviously. He’ll be a great addition. They have some corners that are banged up. They obviously traded one, so he’ll fit in well there. Listen, we’re getting guys back, too, on our team, and I’m excited about the guys we have coming back and getting in the mix. We’re starting to get healthy as well, so that’s the encouraging part from our side.”

Cornerback Jalen Mills has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and Ronald Darby is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game as he returns from a hamstring injury. Avonte Maddox and Cre'von LeBlanc are also thought to be close to returning from injuries.