Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson making plays early

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is creating highlights.

Russell Wilson has created a lead.

The Ravens quarterback has been the more dynamic of the pair, but the Seahawks are hanging onto a 7-6 lead after holding the Ravens to another field goal.

Playing without deep threat Marquise Brown, Jackson uncorked a 50-yard pass to Miles Boykin on the opening possession, but the drive stalled. In the second quarter, he mixed in a ridiculous 28-yard scramble, while hitting a few more passes in the Seattle rain.

Wilson’s day has been calmer, but he is continuing his efficient play. He found Tyler Lockett for the touchdown after the play broke down and they adjusted.

While the conditions aren’t perfect, two quarterbacks playing well are squaring off and taking their shots.