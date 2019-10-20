Steelers’ Anthony Chickillo arrested

Getty Images

While the team was on its bye, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested this weekend.

Chickillo was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment in an incident involving his girlfriend, according to WTAE.

That the incident involves his girlfriend makes it possible the NFL will put Chickillo on the commissioner’s exempt list, as is often the case for players involved in domestic violence cases.

The Steelers have confirmed they are aware of the arrest.

“We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments,” the team said in a statement.

Chickillo joined the Steelers as a sixth-round rookie out of Miami in 2015. This year he signed a two-year, $8 million contract to remain in Pittsburgh.

A backup role player, Chickillo has played only 10 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps this season, as well as 33 percent of special teams snaps. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers decide to cut him this week.