Texans’ inability to score red zone touchdowns has Colts up 14-9

The Texans still can’t figure out T.Y. Hilton‘s kryptonite.

The Colts receiver has three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. He has helped Indianapolis to a 14-9 halftime lead over Houston.

The Texans have only themselves to blame, settling for three Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals on three red zone trips. Fairbairn has hit from 47, 31 and 26 yards.

The Texans thought they had a touchdown in the second quarter, but referee Tony Corrente had whistled the play dead with an in-the-grasp call. Instead of a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Houston was credited with a third down sack of Watson.

The Colts scored touchdowns on passes by Jacoby Brissett to Zach Pascal for 11 yards and to Hilton for 2 yards.

Brissett is 12-of-18 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Watson is 11-of-15 for 128 yards and has two carries for 21 yards.

The Texans began the game without defensive back Bradley Roby (hamstring) and have lost Johnathan Joseph, with what appeared a shoulder injury. The team has not provided an update on his condition, but his absence has left the Texans with Lonnie Johnson Jr., Phillip Gaines and Keion Crossen at corner.