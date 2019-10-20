Tua Tagovailoa suffers sprained ankle

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a potential first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, suffers a sprained ankle Saturday against Tennessee and is expected to miss at least one game.

Coach Nick Saban said after the game that Tagovailoa would have an MRI on Sunday but is currently expected to sit out next week against Arkansas.

After the Arkansas game, which No. 1 Alabama will be heavily favored to win even without Tagovailoa, Alabama has a bye week. After that comes a showdown with No. 2 LSU. That will be both the biggest game of the college football regular season and a possible matchup of the top two picks in next year’s draft, Tagovailoa and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

A game with Tagovailoa and Burrow as the starting quarterbacks would be a great one for NFL draft watchers, and teammates said late Saturday night that Tagovailoa had told them he was optimistic he’d be there.