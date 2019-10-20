Two Eagles fumbles, two Cowboys touchdowns and it’s 14-0 early

AP

Eagles coach Doug Pederson wanted to address the slow starts by the Eagles by taking ball if he won toss.

For only the second time in 33 wins of the coin toss under Pederson, the Eagles elected to receive the kickoff to start the game, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

It appeared to be working.

The Eagles were moving the ball against the Cowboys until, on the fifth play from scrimmage, Dallas Goedert fumbled. Jaylon Smith forced it and Maliek Collins recovered it at the Philadelphia 45.

Six plays later, the Cowboys were in the end zone.

Receiver Tavon Austin ran the last 20 yards to the end zone, turning former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick inside out at the 12-yard line.

It gave Dallas a 7-0 lead with 10:08 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles lost another fumble on their second series, with DeMarcus Lawrence getting the strip-sack of Carson Wentz. Antwaun Woods recovered.

Two Ezekiel Elliott runs later, the Cowboys were in the end zone. He went 13 yards on the first run and 1 yard on the touchdown run.

Dallas leads 14-0 with 8:56 remaining in the first quarter.