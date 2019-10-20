Vikings fear Adam Thielen is week-to-week with hamstring injury

AP

After Sunday’s win over the Lions in Detroit, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen expressed optimism that he’ll be ready to play on Thursday night. The Vikings do not share that optimism.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the team fears that Thielen’s status is more week-to-week than day-to-day.

Monday’s MRI will provide much more clarity regarding Thielen’s situation. Given the quality of the opponent coming to Minnesota on Thursday night (Washington), it could be best to keep Thielen on ice for two weeks, especially with key road games coming up in Week Nine and Week 10 against the Chiefs and Cowboys, respectively.

Thielen suffered his injury while catching the first touchdown pass of the game, a 25-yarder at the back of the end zone to knot the game at 7-7. Without Thielen, the Vikings scored another 35 points for 42, the biggest output of Kirk Cousins‘ 23 games with the team.