Will Fuller questionable with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Will Fuller can’t stay healthy.

The Texans receiver missed 17 games in his first three seasons. Although he has played every game this season, Fuller was on the injury report last week with with calf and oblique issues.

He left for the locker room on the Texans’ first series with a new injury.

The Texans list Fuller as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Fuller caught one pass for 6 yards.

The Colt have a 7-0 lead, with Zach Pascal catching an 11-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter.

UPDATE 1:28 P.M. ET: Free safety Tashaun Gipson departed for the Texans’ locker room after the team’s first defensive series.