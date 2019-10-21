Adam Thielen listed as non-participant in Monday’s practice

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen expressed optimism about playing against Washington on Thursday night, but that was doused a short time later by word that the Vikings did not share that outlook about his injured hamstring.

Monday brought the first injury report of the week and it did not land on the optimistic side of the fence. Thielen was listed as a non-participant in practice, although that comes with the caveat that the Vikings estimated activity levels because they did not actually get on the field.

Thielen has never missed a game since joining the Vikings for the 2014 season.

Defensive linemen Everson Griffen (quad) and Linval Joseph (knee) were also listed as out of practice. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) and defensive end Hercules Mata'afa (neck) were listed as limited participants.