Andy Reid won’t put a timeline on Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Every report on quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ knee injury has suggested he’ll miss at least three weeks.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid remains a football coach, so he’s sticking to one week at a time.

‘‘It would be a stretch for him to get there,” Reid said of this week’s game against the Packers, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

“I don’t think you put a timeline on this,” Reid said. “You go off how he feels and what the doctors say.”

The Chiefs are one of the rare teams to put their head athletic trainer in front of microphones, and Rick Burkholder said Monday the signs were largely positive.

Burkholder said Mahomes’ MRI turned out “as good as we could imagine.”

“He’s progressing nicely,” Burkholder said.

Regardless the long-term prognosis, Matt Moore‘s still in line to start Sunday against Green Bay.