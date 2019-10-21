Arthur Blank: “It’s just very disappointing for everybody”

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank offered a show of support for coach Dan Quinn after Sunday’s loss to the Rams dropped them to 1-6.

But it’s clear the clock is very much ticking on Quinn.

Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com caught up with Blank after the latest win, and while there may not be an immediate firing, there’s enough space between the lines to drive a moving van through.

Asked if he still supported Quinn, Blank replied: “Of course. We’ve got games to play. I support the players. I support the coach. I feel all the pain that the fans feel and also the players do and the coaches do, as well.”

When asked if Quinn could be fired Monday, Blank replied: “No. But that doesn’t change the record. It is what it is. It’s just very disappointing for everybody.”

Blank said he hadn’t made a decision at this point, but it seems inevitable now.

The Falcons play the Seahawks this week before a bye, and with three former head coaches on staff (Dirk Koetter, Raheem Morris, Mike Mularkey), it wouldn’t be hard for Blank to find an interim head coach.