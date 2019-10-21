Baker Mayfield practiced Monday, hip “good to go” for Week Eight

Getty Images

The Browns were back on the practice field after returning from a bye week on Monday and quarterback Baker Mayfield went through the workout with the rest of the team.

Mayfield did not take part in practice before the team scattered last week because of a hip issue that he suffered in the team’s Week Six loss to the Seahawks. After practice, head coach Freddie Kitchens said all appeared well with the quarterback.

“I thought he looked good today. Focused. Moved around well. He’s good to go,” Kitchens said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns will be trying to avoid a third straight loss in New England on Sunday and it seems that it would take an unexpected development for anyone but Mayfield to be leading the offense when they do.