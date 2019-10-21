Bengals release defensive end to make room for Cordy Glenn

Getty Images

The Bengals and Cordy Glenn have to work on their relationship, but at least they have a roster spot.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the team was releasing defensive end Anthony Zettel. Glenn fills the roster spot since he was suspended last week for conduct detrimental to the team.

Taylor said Glenn was not in the building today, however, which means it’s probably too soon to assume everything is fine between them.

There was tension between the veteran tackle and the team regarding the handling of his preseason concussion, and when he was able to return. He missed the first six games prior to the suspension.