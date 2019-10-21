Cam Newton will “be with the trainers” rehabbing this week

Getty Images

A report during the Panthers’ bye week indicated that quarterback Cam Newton was expected to resume practicing with the team this week, but head coach Ron Rivera said at a Monday press conference that things have not yet progressed to that point.

Rivera said that reporters at open portions of this week’s practices may see Newton, but it would be on a side field. Rivera said the quarterback “will be with the trainers this week” as he continues to do rehab work with his injured foot.

As a result, Rivera also confirmed that Kyle Allen will start when the Panthers visit the 49ers on Sunday.

Rivera called it the toughest defensive test that Allen has faced since stepping into the lineup in place of Newton. The last few weeks have provided plenty of evidence that the coach is correct about the obstacle between Rivera’s team and a five-game winning streak.