Chase Edmonds glad to “carry the load” for David Johnson

When the Cardinals activated running back David Johnson, it may have created the perception he was well enough to play.

He was not.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, Chase Edmonds was, and did more than pick up the slack for his injured teammate.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson being active was “an emergency-type situation,” which is why he had just one carry as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

Edmonds, on the other hand (or foot), had 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“Me and him, we knew there was no way he was playing the running back position in the NFL game the way it was today,” Edmonds said. “I told him, ‘I’m going to hold it down and carry the load’ and hopefully we’ll have him back for New Orleans [next week] because we’ll need all hands on deck.”

Edmonds even braved a momentary bout of nausea, getting sick in a sideline trash can to allow Johnson his only carry. Johnson tried to wave his young counterpart off, but he insisted on returning.

“I want to look out for his career and his future,” Edmonds said. “He’s so selfless. Dave would go out on one leg if he has to. I told him before the game, ‘Bro, I know what type of guy you are, I know what type of player you are, just think of the future.’

“In a society and a world where players get criticized for contract talks or whatever the case may be, Dave earned all the money and all the fame he really has. I just didn’t want to see all that taken away.”

Edmonds hadn’t run for 100 yards in a game since his final season at Fordham (November 2017), but the 2018 fourth-rounder made good on his promise to his teammate, as they improved to 3-3-1.