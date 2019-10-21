Dalvin Cook takes rushing lead with Christian McCaffrey on his bye

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has taken over the NFL’s rushing lead.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been the rushing leader for most of this season, but while McCaffrey was on his bye this week, Cook ran for 142 yards against the Lions. Cook now has 725 yards through seven weeks, most in the NFL.

In second place is Leonard Fournette of the Jaguars, who has 715 yards through seven games. McCaffrey is third with 618 yards in six games, followed by Cleveland’s Nick Chubb with 607 in six games.

Those four players are very close in yards per game. Here’s how the Top 4 shake out:

103.6 Dalvin Cook

103.0 Christian McCaffrey

102.1 Leonard Fournette

101.2 Nick Chubb

Cook, McCaffrey, Fournette and Chubb are separated by less than three yards per game, which suggests that the race to lead the league in rushing may go down to the wire in Week 17.