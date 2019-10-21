Dolphins discipline Bobby McCain for spitting on a Bills fan

Getty Images

The Dolphins had defensive tackle Christian Wilkins expressing regret for his on-field behavior after Sunday’s loss to the Bills and Monday found safety Bobby McCain doing the same for his off-field actions.

A Bills fan told the Buffalo News that McCain spat on him after the game and that the Dolphins defensive back also threatened to spit on a 13-year-old fan who called McCain “irrelevant” during pregame warmups. McCain issued a statement about the incident on Monday afternoon.

“I regret the incident that happened with me and the fan yesterday after the game,” McCain said. “I wish I could’ve handled myself a little better.”

At his Monday press conference, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team was aware of what happened and that they will discipline McCain for his actions. He said the nature of that discipline would remain an internal matter.

“Yeah, I talked to Bobby about this this morning,” Flores said. “He and I had a pretty open dialogue. I heard his side of the story. It’s unfortunate. I feel like he needed to handle that situation better. We’re going to discipline Bobby for that. We’ll handle that discipline internally. Situations like this, we’ve got to handle those situations.”