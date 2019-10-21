Eagles releasing Orlando Scandrick

Getty Images

The Eagles tried to trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey last week, according to an ESPN report. The Jaguars instead traded Ramsey to the Rams.

It’s obvious the Eagles still need help at the position.

Dak Prescott passed for 239 yards against the Eagles on Sunday night.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick paid the price a day later.

The Eagles are releasing Scandrick, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Philadelphia signed Scandrick on Sept. 27. He played three games, making seven tackles, forcing two fumbles and returning one fumble for a touchdown.

Scandrick, 32, played 36 of 70 snaps against his former team on Sunday.

The Cowboys drafted Scandrick in the fifth round in 2008, and he played 10 seasons there. He spent last season with the Chiefs after Washington cut him in training camp.