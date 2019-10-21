Earl Thomas loved the feeling of beating the Seahawks

Getty Images

There was no point in hiding his feelings.

After his bitter departure from Seattle this offseason, Ravens safety Earl Thomas said “it’s the best feeling in the world” after his new team beat the Seahawks Sunday.

“I definitely came in here with a purpose, and we got it done,” Thomas said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Thomas spent his first nine years with the Seahawks, but it ended poorly, with him flipping off coach Pete Carroll as he was being hauled off with a broken leg last year. While they didn’t have much interaction, Thomas did greet old teammates before and after the game, swapping jerseys with quarterback Russell Wilson as a show of respect.

“I hold Earl in high regard, man,” Wilson said. “I really love him. Just how much he’s meant to my family, his family and everything else, and what that means and then also just to the Seahawks organization and what he’s meant . . . he played really good today, he played great, he was battling out there, back-and-forth . . . Earl’s one of the best to ever do it.”

Thomas didn’t make a lot of signature plays, but was part of a Ravens defense that kept the clamps on Wilson, and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.

“Earl had a great game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “And it meant a lot to Earl. Earl didn’t have much to say. He just wanted to go ‘do.’ I think he played great. No big plays. Nothing over the top, Earl and Chuck both. Earl was back there, patrolling the back end. A couple of critical tackles. I mean, sometimes you forget about the safety when he’s doing his job so well.”

And Thomas did that in Seattle for so long, they won’t forget him now.