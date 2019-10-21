Ezekiel Elliott: We don’t care what Doug Pederson says

Getty Images

The Cowboys never formally addressed Doug Pederson’s guarantee that wasn’t a guarantee, according to a source. They didn’t need to.

The Cowboys were fully aware that the Eagles coach said on the radio last Monday that the Eagles are “going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play; and we’re gonna win that football game; and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East.”

The Cowboys won 37-10, moving their record to 5-2 against Pederson.

“Tell them to shut up. So what do you think they’re doing now?” said Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who last week advised Peterson to remain on the sideline.

The Cowboys insisted they got no extra motivation from Pederson’s comment, though, with first place in the division enough. Dallas regained sole possession of the top spot in the NFC East on Sunday night.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in the division, outscoring the Giants, Washington and Philadelphia 103-48.

“We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f— what Doug Pederson says.”