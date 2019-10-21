Falcons are bad, 2020 salary cap situation makes things worse

Teams sometimes try to sign a core nucleus of top players to expensive contracts in an effort to make a Super Bowl run, and then worry about the salary cap consequences later. The long-term effectiveness of that strategy is debatable, but it at least ought to produce a good team in the short term.

What the Atlanta Falcons are doing is something different: They’re one of the worst teams in the league, and they simultaneously have the worst salary cap situation in the league heading into 2020.

As noted by Zack Moore of OverTheCap.com, the Falcons project to be $8.7 million over the cap next year based only on the players they currently have under contract, before they draft any rookies or sign any free agents.

That’s largely a result of spending big money on a few key players, most notably Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, who all by themselves are expected to count for 27 percent of the Falcons’ salary cap next year. The five most expensive players on the Falcons (Ryan, Jones, Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett and Desmond Trufant) are slated to cost more than half the salary cap. Five players. More than half of the entire salary cap.

Keep going down the roster to the Top 10 players, the Top 22 players, or however you want to slice it, and the end result is the same: The Falcons have an extraordinary amount invested in the top of their roster, which leaves precious little cap space for the rest of the roster. Next year they’re going to have to fill a lot of holes with league-minimum-salary players.

And maybe that would be OK, if the highly paid stars at the top of the roster were capable of carrying a team all by themselves. But they’re not. The Falcons are 1-6 with those highly paid stars. There’s absolutely no reason to believe they’ll be any better next year.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said after Sunday’s loss that he still supports head coach Dan Quinn. Perhaps he realizes that the Falcons’ roster has been constructed so poorly that no coach can turn them around any time soon.

  1. >>Perhaps he realizes that the Falcons’ roster has been constructed so poorly that no coach can turn them around any time soon.

    Thats on the GM not the HC.

    Why is it that when a team does well its the HC who gets credit, and when a team is bad, its the HCs fault.
    The GM builds the roster

  4. When has over paying back end career players worked out ? They know this they just paid said players cause without them they have zero brand wise.

  5. Why pay so much to a 30yr old WR if Ryan will never throw him a good ball in the redzone? He’d rather run the offense through Hooper and Sanu. Now he costs too much to trade.

  6. How about that Mohamed Sanu signing?!?

    Sanu is a high character person, great locker room,
    good blocker, smart player, and hard worker… but…
    … DOES NOT get separation consistently.

    I TOLD YA.

    Now… you know… but… any team is better with Sanu…
    … just not as a #2 or GOOD #3 wide receiver…
    … ESPECIALLY… at his price.

    ANYWAY… Sanu is too good of a person NOT TO LAND ON HIS FEET.

  7. This is Cleveland in a couple of years unless Mayfield is a complete bust. Too few players making too much money, particularly since the owners want a bigger piece of the pie with the next CBA

  8. Let’s think outside of the box for a second. Can this team contend in the 2-3 years? If the answer is “NO” than maybe they should look at moving Julio and Matt Ryan and start over.

    This strategy is taboo and I don’t understand why. The goal is to win a Super Bowl. If your current collection of players can’t get it done why can’t you trade players for future assets and cap flexibility?

  9. Fire sale time…Look for BB to come calling to get preferably Mack since it looks like Andrews won’t be back this year or maybe Matthews or Sanu; expect Seattle and the Eagles to pick over the roster.

    Falcons should purge the roster, gather picks and try to make another run before Ryan falls of the cliff, way over paid Julio should have traded him for some draft picks.

  10. Although Brady does take a somewhat below market deal-Belichek is the master of having no heart-none of this paying for past performance-and not afraid to let players walk

  11. Good time to trade Austin Hooper for a Draft pick I think the Patriots are willing to give up a first rounder and possibly more

  14. Remember when Arthur Blank was prematurely dancing when his team was beating the Patriots in the SB? That epic loss ruined the Falcons….they have still not recovered…

  15. ivotedfornixon says:
    October 21, 2019 at 11:07 am
    Although Brady does take a somewhat below market deal-Belichek is the master of having no heart-none of this paying for past performance-and not afraid to let players walk

    Atlanta is also a weak market, so they try to play to the stars for the fans. I remember when Dimitrioff started, BB told him to trade out of the Julio Jones spot and collect picks.

    As per usual, BB is right. As great as Julio Jones is, you’re building a team not just showcasing a few star players to sell tickets.

    Some teams will never get it.

  17. They went to the SuperBowl vs NE off an MVP season from Matt Ryan figures they’d keep winning keep contending so went all in and spent above and beyond and instead now r struggling and have no young players or any plan for future went win now and haven’t won since making Super Bowl

  18. bobmillion says:
    October 21, 2019 at 11:02 am
    Fire sale time…Look for BB to come calling to get preferably Mack since it looks like Andrews won’t be back this year or maybe Matthews or Sanu; expect Seattle and the Eagles to pick over the roster.

    Falcons should purge the roster, gather picks and try to make another run before Ryan falls of the cliff, way over paid Julio should have traded him for some draft picks.

    Mack? The Pats have one of the best interior lines in football.

    lol

    Center is not a need. Karras has played well. Do you watch the games?

