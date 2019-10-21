Full Week Seven recap from the FNIA crew

Getty Images

As the dust begins to settle on a Sunday of NFL action, most of the Football Night in America crew assembles at the big desk for an extended discussion regarding the day that was.

For Week Seven, Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and yours truly tore through a variety of topics and then concluded with a speed round of several more.

It’s a quick, simple, 15-minute-or-so review of all the big stories coming out of the Sunday that was. And you can watch it right now. (Or, if you prefer, after taking in PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio or NBCSN.)

Topics include (among others) praise for the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and consideration for how the Chiefs will perform with Patrick Mahomes. By the way, the Packers and Chiefs get together next Sunday night on NBC, giving Green Bay a Super Bowl I rematch only seven days after their rematch of Super Bowl II.