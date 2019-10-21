Jacoby Brissett on pace to lead NFL in TD passes

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has proven himself a game changer as the starter this season, and he’s putting his team in the end zone more than any other quarterback in the league.

Brissett has 14 touchdown passes through six games, which puts him on pace to lead the league in touchdown passes this season. At his current pace Brissett would finish the season with 37 touchdowns. No one else is on pace for more than 35.

Although Brissett is fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes, the three co-leaders — Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson — have 15 touchdowns, and all three of them have played seven games, while Brissett’s Colts have played just six.

Brissett has the Colts in first place in the AFC South, a place few thought they’d be when Andrew Luck retired before the season. Brissett’s passer rating this year of 101.0 is better than the career high of 98.7 Luck recorded last year. If Luck were putting up these numbers while the Colts were in place, he’d be in the MVP discussion. Perhaps Brissett should be there as well.