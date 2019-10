Getty Images

The Jaguars added some linebacker depth Monday.

The team announced that linebacker Joe Giles-Harris had been promoted from the practice squad to active roster.

To make room for him, they released cornerback Parry Nickerson, who was signed last week for cover after they traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams.

Giles-Harris, an undrafted rookie from Duke, was on their initial 53-man roster but released when they made a waiver claim.