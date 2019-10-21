Joe Staley has “outside chance” to play this week

Getty Images

49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley went through a pregame workout on the field in Washington. He will return to practice Wednesday and coach Kyle Shanahan gives Staley an “outside chance” to play against Carolina on Sunday.

“I think he’s going to try to get out there and practice a little bit this week,” Shanahan said, via Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ll see how it goes over these next two days. We’ll see how he feels on Wednesday. I do think there’s an outside chance [for Sunday’s game]. . . Hopefully we can get him on the practice field, and he feels good.”

Staley fractured his left fibula in a Sept. 15 win over Cincinnati. He had targeted the Oct. 31 game against the Cardinals for a return, but it appears he is ahead of schedule.

Justin Skule has started the past four games at left tackle in Staley’s absence.