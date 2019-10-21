Kelechi Osemele expects another fine for not playing tonight

Getty Images

The standoff between Kelechi Osemele will continue tonight when the offensive lineman doesn’t play against the Patriots.

Osemele expects more discipline for not playing, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com reports.

The Jets listed Osemele as doubtful in their Saturday status report, which was a “strategic” decision to leave their disciplinary options open, according to Vacchiano. Osemele has not played or practiced since the first game against the Patriots on Sept. 22.

He first appeared on the injury report Oct. 2.

The Jets fined Osemele on Saturday for refusing to practice, having warned him Friday they would deem his failure to practice as conduct detrimental to the team. The team can fine Osemele as much as a week’s pay, which is $579,000, but the amount of Saturday’s fine is unknown.

The showdown could be headed toward a suspension for Osemele, who plans to file a grievance through the NFLPA for any discipline he receives.

Osemele believes he needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Jets want him to play through the injury, delaying surgery until the offseason.

This is the beginning, not the end, of the fight.