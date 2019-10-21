Kirk Cousins makes very specific history (but still history)

Three weeks ago, the biggest question regarding Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins related to how the team would escape a fully-guaranteed contract that runs through the 2020 season. Today, the biggest question is whether Cousins can keep the best stretch of his career going.

On Sunday, Cousins became the first quarterback in league history to throw for 300 or more yards and to generate a passer rating of at least 130 in three straight games. No other quarterback ever has accomplished that. Not Peyton Manning, not Tom Brady, not Brett Favre, not John Elway, not Drew Brees, not Kyle Boller. (Just making sure you’re paying attention.)

Cousins also has thrown for four touchdown passes in consecutive games. He has 976 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes in the three outing since the Bears put the clamps on the Minnesota offense and Cousins looked as bad as he ever has. The criticism became intense, and Cousins responded.

He admitted after the Week Five win over the Giants that he plays better when “ticked off,” when he has an edge. The challenge now becomes keeping that edge even as the accolades pile up.

A microcosm of the mindset emerged late in Sunday’s win over the Lions. With Detroit down 35-24 and driving, having plenty of time to score, to get the ball back, and to score again, Cousins was pacing the sidelines, focused and determined and aware that a stellar effort that should have sealed the victory may still require him to tap that reservoir of ticked-offedness and deliver a big throw in a big spot.

That’s been his biggest weakness, throughout his career. Big games, big spots, big moments, Cousins fails to deliver.

On Sunday, with the Vikings facing second and six and everyone expecting the Vikings to run the ball, the Vikings trusted Cousins to fake the handoff and throw not a short, safe pass for another first down but to launch a lower-percentage deep ball that found receiver Stefon Diggs for the dagger.

That’s not a play Kurt Cousins makes. On Sunday, it was definitely a play that Kirk Cousins made.

Now, in three days, he gets a chance to exorcise his prime-time demons against the team whose president gave him that “Kurt” moniker. And if Cousins can take his game under the lights and dismantle Washington the way he should, he’ll take another step toward changing a narrative that had been tattooed on his neck.

  3. I remember seeing Christian Ponder laugh and smile after throwing an interception in a preseason game. You can’t act that way and survive in the NFL.

    I’m glad Kirk is getting angry.

  5. Kirk Cousins will forever be defined as a QB by his prime time performances. This year the Vikings play Dallas, Seattle and Green Bay under the lights, with no doubt major playoff implications on offer. Good or bad, his legacy will be set there. Stellar noon games against fatally flawed opponents are not where his narrative will be changed.

  6. “Three weeks ago, the biggest question regarding Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins related to how the team would escape a fully-guaranteed contract that runs through the 2020 season”
    *********

    This was YOUR biggest question. Everyone else understands that when they decided to sign Cousins it was a 3-year plan. The Cousins project will last 3 Seasons, no matter how many times you write a Story about his poor performances. This is a 3 year marriage that the Vikings aren’t trying to get out of.

  7. The Giants have a weak team so Cousins had lots of opportunities.
    The Eagles have no CBs and Cousins was constantly throwing deep and the Eagles couldn’t stop that.

    Cosins is Ok, he’s not bad, but he’s not a top 10 QB.

  10. I remember when people wanted to get rid of Cousins…

    …and…

    … sign A.J. McCarron.

    How’s A.J. doing now?!?

  11. I’m glad I didn’t freak out after the loss to the bears. The football world collectively emotionally overreacted to a road game in September as if it defined who this team is. Cousins is a good nfl quarterback. He reminds me of Drew Bledsoe with great stats and a mediocre winning record. I’m looking forward to seeing how this season plays out.

  12. snowlock2013 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 11:03 am
    Kirk Cousins will forever be defined as a QB by his prime time performances. This year the Vikings play Dallas, Seattle and Green Bay under the lights, with no doubt major playoff implications on offer. Good or bad, his legacy will be set there.

    ******************************************************************************************

    And after he clears that hurdle, someone somewhere will find something else he can’t do.

  13. “Not Peyton Manning, not Tom Brady, not Brett Favre, not John Elway, not Drew Brees, not Kyle Boller.”

    Those are some damn good QB’s on that list (well, except for Boller). I’m sure Aaron Rodgers just fired his agent because he wasn’t included in that list. (insufferable diva that he is)

  14. Cousins has an o-line that is doing ok, not great, but ok. He has a running back that is top tier and wide receivers that are very solid. His tight ends are looking good. His team’s defense is considered very good.
    All in all the only big question mark is the quarterback. We’ll see how he does in spotlight games against quality defenses. If Cousins stays solid it will be interesting, and maybe a good year to be a Vikings fan.

  17. We’ve known all along that he’s capable of really good play. The problem is doing it consistently week in and week out. You’re allowed a couple clunkers a season. You’re not allowed to be good only half the time, especially when you’re paid like a top tier QB. Lets see how long Kirk can keep this going, and whether he can keep it going without his go-to WR for a game or two more.

  18. chillyball says: “I remember seeing Christian Ponder laugh and smile after throwing an interception in a preseason game. You can’t act that way and survive in the NFL.”
    —————–

    Brett Favre lasted 20 years in the NFL playing loose and having fun on the field. Even coaches constantly tell QBs to forget the last interception and just play, otherwise they’ll mentally lock up and compound the mistakes.

    Everybody has their own way of dealing with adversity. The way they “act” is completely meaningless to on-field performance. Ponder wasn’t a very good QB regardless of him laughing or turning into a raging lunatic.

  19. jimmyjohns01 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 11:23 am
    Tell me again…what’s Cousins’ record against losing teams vs. those with winning records?

    Who really cares? He still needs to prove himself no doubt but those historical records have no bearing on what happens in the future…its fine…i mean before the Detroit game it was this is where Kirk falters…before the Philly game it was…he hasn’t had to face this defensive front before…and he tore them up like he’s suppose to. He had a bad decision in Green Bay and the entire offense sucked in Chicago…much of that Chicago game was play calling as well…at that point the Vikings insisted on running no matter what…they changed after that game. We will see.

