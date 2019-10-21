Lane Johnson calls on teammates who show up late to be “accountable”

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t show up Sunday night against the Cowboys. They fumbled on their first two possessions, falling behind the Cowboys 14-0 on their way to a 37-10 loss.

Apparently, showing up late is an ongoing problem in Philadelphia.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson called out teammates after the game, describing what was going to happen in the next team meeting.

“Really it’s gonna be probably a call-out session,” Johnson told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com after the game. “Everybody will be held accountable. Little stuff that slides during the week — late to practice, late to meetings, late, this and that. Stuff will start to be held accountable for, and I think that will maybe creep into the games.”

Safety Malcolm Jenkins denied players have been late, saying he has no idea what his teammate is talking about.

“I don’t really know where this narrative is coming from,” Jenkins told 94 WIP on Monday. “I don’t know exactly who is being referenced. I don’t know what Lane is talking about.”

Eagles fans and media have questioned Nelson Agholor‘s effort on a deep ball from Carson Wentz late in the loss to the Cowboys.

So all does not appear right with the Eagles, as if that wasn’t obvious Sunday night.

Doug Pederson wouldn’t specifically address Johnson’s comment Monday when asked about it, but the Eagles coach did acknowledge he is looking for accountability from all 53 players.

“Obviously, that message starts with me,” Pederson said. “I love the fact that they’re talking that way and showing that it means something to them, and it’s important to them. And those are the little things that you carry it over into the workplace. If an employee shows up late or is not on time for certain things, there’s consequences for that.

“I’m not saying that’s happening, just using that as an example from the standpoint of, that’s a little thing but it can magnify itself in a game, meaning you’re not going to pay as much attention to your assignments or alignments and different things. That’s kind of what’s creeping in just a little bit.”