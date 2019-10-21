Marvin Jones: Four TD game something to look at when I’m old

Getty Images

Sunday wasn’t a great day for the Lions, but it was a good day for wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Jones became the first Lion to catch four touchdown passes in a game since 1950 and he became the third player in NFL history — Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe are the others — to catch four touchdowns in multiple games. Jones first caught four touchdowns in a Bengals win over the Jets, but the Lions lost to the Vikings on Sunday and Jones said that overshadowed anything else.

“We want to win,” Jones said, via the Detroit Free Press. “The personal accomplishments, they come when you play this game and you’ve been in the game for as long as I’ve been. At the same time, we’re in it to win. Yeah, that’s just something for me to put a football up and when I’m old say, ‘Hey, look at that.'”

Sunday’s loss was the third straight for the Lions and the defense has given up at least 438 yards in each contest. Overcoming that kind of effort to win games will take a lot of touchdowns from Jones and everyone else on the offense.