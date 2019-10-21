Matt Nagy: I’m not an idiot, I know we have to run more

Getty Images

The Bears offense has been the subject of much criticism this season and much of that is directed at quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

His play has not reached the level the Bears hoped to see, but their offensive woes aren’t limited to the quarterback spot. After finishing 11th in rushing yards per game while winning the NFC North last season, the Bears are currently ranked 28th in that metric.

Sunday’s loss to the Saints saw the Bears almost totally abandon the run. They wound up with seven rushing attempts to 54 Trubisky passing attempts and two sacks allowed, which head coach Matt Nagy acknowledged is not the kind of balance that the team should have on the offensive side of the ball.

“I know we need to run the ball more. I’m not an idiot,” Nagy said at a Monday press conference.

Game situations impact how often a team runs the ball and the Bears fell down by as many as 26 points in the second half. It was a two-point game at halftime, however, and the Bears only ran five times while calling for 24 passes in a formula that didn’t result in success.